Apalachee High School students eager for school's reopening Tuesday: 'I want to get back to my life'

Students at Apalachee High School will return to class on Tuesday, their first day back since the mass shooting that took place nearly three weeks ago.

The shooting, which happened on Sept 4, claimed the lives of Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie, both math teachers, and students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14 years old. The incident also injured eight others.

Sheriff Smith hosts open house at school

School officials held an open house on Monday to prepare students and families for the difficult transition.

As families arrived at the school, they were greeted by hundreds of flowers surrounding the flagpole—a memorial for the victims of the shooting that claimed the lives of two students and two teachers, and injured several others. For many, this was their first glimpse of what the new normal would be like when classes resume.

"Obviously, a lot of emotions are going on today," said Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith. "The kids and the teachers have been communicating, but not face-to-face in most regards, but they will today."

The open house allowed students to walk through the school building, though the hallway where the shooting took place remains closed off. Students who have classes in that area, primarily social studies, will be bused to a different building down the road.

Some students, like Natalie Griffith, who was injured in the shooting, are eager to return to a routine. "I want to get back to doing marching band and doing band. I want to get back to my life," Griffith said.

Others, however, are more apprehensive. "Of course, I understand the importance of going back and I would like to, but I feel as if what's the point if nothing has changed," said student Sasha Contreras.

Apalachee High increased security

In response to the tragedy, school officials have implemented several new security measures. Additional mental health resources will be available to students, and the presence of school resource officers and state troopers will be increased.

"Understand that there are safety measures in place, and just because you don't see them, doesn't mean they're not there," Sheriff Smith reassured the community.

Barrow County Superintendent Dr. Dallas LeDuff acknowledged the difficulty of the situation in a statement on the school district’s website. "We know this isn’t easy. We are all still navigating our way through adversity and emotions we may never fully understand. The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority," he said.

LeDuff also mentioned that the district is actively discussing additional security enhancements with local law enforcement and state agencies, while a petition from a student group, Change for Chee, has called for measures such as metal detectors and the use of clear backpacks.

Barrow County community support

Despite the heightened security, Sheriff Smith emphasized the importance of community support during this difficult time. "The love that we give our kids, the love that we give our parents, and our staff and teachers, it will always prevail over what happened," he said.

The students will attend half-days for the remainder of this week and next. Full-day schedules will resume after fall break on Oct. 14.

In the meantime, classes previously held in the closed section of the school will be relocated to a temporary facility known as "Chee East." Buses will transport students to and from the remote location until new classroom pods arrive on campus, which is expected in January 2025.

