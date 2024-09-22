Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson invites Apalachee HS football team to soundstage

article

The Apalachee High School football team is grappling with the loss of one of its assistant coaches following the tragic mass shooting earlier this month at the high school.

The team remains in shock after student Colt Gray allegedly opened fire inside Apalachee High School on Sept. 4, killing two teachers and two 14-year-old students, and injuring nine others. One of the victims was Richard Aspinwall, a member of the football coaching staff, affectionately known as "Coach A."

Since the shooting, there has been an outpouring of support for the victims, students, and staff at the high school in Barrow County.

One notable show of support came from former wrestler and movie star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Last week, Johnson invited the football team to a production soundstage in Atlanta, where he is currently filming a movie. He shared the experience on his Instagram, expressing how he was "BLOWN AWAY" by the team's spirit and resilience.

Johnson also mentioned his plans to attend the team’s first football game.

Apalachee High School is set to partially reopen on Tuesday, with half-day classes until fall break ends in mid-October. The hall where the shooting took place will remain closed. Therapy dogs, counselors, and additional law enforcement officers will be present when students return.

The suspected shooter, Colt Gray, faces four felony murder charges and is expected to face additional charges. His father, Colin Gray, has also been arrested and charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder, and eight counts of cruelty to children. He allegedly purchased the AR-style gun used in the mass shooting for his son.