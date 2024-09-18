Apalachee High School shooting victim granted no contact order with alleged gunman, his father

article

One of the surviving victims of the deadly Apalachee High School shooting has been granted a no contact order. That means suspected gunman Colt Gray, his father, Colin Gray, and their counsel are prohibited from reaching out to said victim.

A no contact order is similar to a protective order. In the legal documents, Assistant District Attorney Patricia Brooks made it clear that the victim has the right to refuse interviews with the accused, their attorneys and anyone else speaking on their behalf.

On the chance that the victim permits an interview, he or she has the right to set the time, date, location, and determine whether it can be recorded and who may or may not be present.

This is just the first of what may be many filings of a similar nature in the case.

There's no word yet on when Colt or Colin is expected to make their next court appearances.

FOX 5 Atlanta has made the editorial decision not to identify the victim for his or her protection.