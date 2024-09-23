Barrow Community Crisis Fund gathers support following Apalachee tragedy

In brief: Barrow Community Crisis Fund supports post-tragedy recovery. Local committee to distribute funds as grants to aid organizations. Ann's Flower Shop's ribbon sales boost fundraiser efforts. Crisis Fund to alleviate costs of family support and school counseling. Fund remains open until next June to provide long-term assistance.



Apalachee students head back to school, various fundraisers are ongoing throughout the community. One of the biggest is the Barrow Community Crisis Fund, activated after the tragedy on Sept. 4.

"We activated the fund so that donors, fundraisers had a verified legitimate place that those moneys can go to help in this recovery effort," Douglas Mitchell, chairman of the board for the Barrow Community Foundation, said.

A sign of support for the Barrow County community in Winder following the Apalachee High School shooting. (FOX 5)

The Barrow Community Foundation along with a committee made up of several community members including Apalachee faculty, a county official, and medical personnel will take the donated funds and give them to organizations supporting recovery efforts in the form of a grant. They have already received or have been promised tens of thousands of dollars.

"They're very more in tune with what those specific needs are and where that money can get the best benefit for the community," Mitchell explained.

The signs in front of Ann's Flower and Gift Shop in Barrow County. (FOX 5)

One of the first fundraisers to benefit the crisis fund was at Ann's Flower and Gift Shop, a community staple for eighty years, selling ribbons for people to display to support Apalachee.

"Of course, the families that it can go to but then counseling or other events that the school may host, that they won't have the financial burden of not being able to do so," Paige Stinchcomb, manager at Ann's Flower and Gift Shop, explained.

They have already sent out around 1,500 orders and have dozens more to complete through the end of the month. The foundation plans to keep the crisis fund open through June of next year.

"Damage shows up in so many different ways, so we're trying to be a fund that can help long-term in all those different ways," Mitchell said.

You can find more information about how to partner with the Barrow Community Foundation or apply for a grant here.