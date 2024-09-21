Mother of Apalachee HS shooting suspect charged with taping her mom to chair, leaving her

article

Marcee Gray, the mother of the suspected Apalachee High School shooter, is facing charges after being accused of taping her elderly mother to a chair and leaving her there for nearly 24 hours.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) received a copy of the incident report. It showed that it took a whole day before anyone found 74-year-old Deborah Polhamus in her Fitzgerald home in Ben Hill County.

The AJC reported that Gray lashed out at her mother because she refused to accompany her to Barrow County where she allegedly wanted to confront Colin Gray, her ex-husband.

"Marcee became upset and told Deborah that she was making her go with her because she was going to kill her ex," the AJC said the incident report stated. "Deborah stated she refused to go and Marcee threw her up against the wall, causing a cut on her left wrist. Marcee stated that since Deborah wasn’t going she was going to tie her to a chair and take her phone so she wouldn’t call anyone."

This happened on Nov. 3.

Gray was arrested in Barrow County three days later after being accused of possessing drugs, including fentanyl and meth, and damaging her ex-husband's work vehicle.

For those Barrow County crimes, she was sentenced to five years in jail with the first 46 days to be spent in confinement.

After sentencing, she was returned to Ben Hill County where she faced charges regarding her mother's treatment. The AJC reported that although her mother wanted her to face consequences for her actions, she "did not want to see Marcee being a felon for the rest of her life."

Gray was granted a $5,700 bond in Ben Hill County in April.

On Monday, the 43-year-old woman was indicted on single counts of exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person, false imprisonment, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and theft. If convicted of felony elder exploitation, she could be facing up to 20 years in prison.

The AJC reported that Gray's criminal record spanned over 17 years and four counties.

Her son, 14-year-old Colt Gray, is now the main suspect in a mass shooting in Barrow County that killed two students and two teachers and left nine others injured.

His father, Colin, also faces multiple charges.