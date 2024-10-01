Apalachee High School shooting: Barrow County School Board addresses safety

In brief: School board met to address support and safety after Apalachee High shooting. Support services provided; alumna Contreras proposes clear bags and AI detectors. Parents urge proactive safety measures; final proposal targeted for early 2025.



The Barrow County School Board met on Tuesday night for the first time sinceApalachee High School students returned to class.

Less than a month after the deadly school shooting that killed four people, injured nine, and sent a dark cloud of sadness and fear over the entire community, emotional support and counseling services were discussed. Social workers, behavioral health experts, and therapy dogs have been at the school and out in the community, meeting with students, teachers, bus drivers, and families.

A timeline of new, enhanced safety measures was laid out. School officials are currently evaluating technology. They will then get feedback from students, staff, and teachers, and in early 2025, a final proposal is expected to be brought to the school board.

Parents and alumni questioned school board leaders about what can be done as soon as possible to protect students and staff.

"My sister and my mother were present during that tragic event," said Layla Renee Contreras.

Layla Renee Contreras graduated from Apalachee High School. She started a group called Change for Chee. She suggested school safety measures such as a clear bag policy and weapon detectors.

"AI-powered metal detectors. These detectors can identify concealed and brandished weapons," said Contreras.

Other parents and community members also voiced their concerns about school safety.

"We're being reactive, at one point, do we become proactive?" said Sean Shultz, a parent.



"We did say love will prevail, I think we did that but now it's time to use common sense should prevail about, what we can do to prevent a weapon from getting into the school," said William Philp, a parent.

While the timeline for an overall safety plan showed the district taking action in the beginning of 2025, school officials said safety is an ongoing process, and they're constantly adding safety measures such as more school resource officers.