Like so many GA mentally ill inmates, Winston Powell still waits in jail for help despite court order

A Haralson County man appeared in court for the first time in more than 400 days, much of that spent in an isolation cell waiting for trial on non-violent charges.

Winston Powell's story is not unique. Prosecutors and sheriffs say their jails are jammed with mentally ill offenders, stuck there because the state of Georgia doesn't have enough people to evaluate and treat them in a timely manner.

"We have worked with him, talked to him and have never been able to get anywhere," Public Defender David Smith told the court.

Throughout the short hearing, the 28-year-old Powell wrote furiously on a piece of paper in front of him. At one point, he started talking gibberish to the judge about satellites, the military and how both were connected to his brain.

Winston Powell in court for his mental competency hearing.

Even before that, Haralson County Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy ruled Powell mentally incompetent to stand trial and ordered him sent to a state psychiatric hospital so he can be "restored to competency" and brought back for trial.

But don't expect a quick change of address.

For the last 476 days Powell has lived at the Haralson County Jail. His crime was small -- a break-in at a local church. But because he was already out on bond, Powell was ordered to stay in jail until his trial, delays that Sheriff Stacy Williams said forced him to take drastic measures.

"We're here to help him, but my hands are tied," the sheriff said. "And that's what makes me mad because he's got rights."

The isolation cell where Winston Powell is housed 24/7. The sheriff says he has nowhere else to put him. (Photo by Haralson County Sheriffs Office)

Because of his poor mental condition, Williams said Powell would get into constant fights with other prisoners, flush his food down the toilet, refuse to take a shower. Williams said they've tried to get Powell outside in one of the cellblock exercise yards, but he has fought jail staff when they try to move him, injuring at least one deputy.

It took nearly a year for a state evaluator to visit Powell and write the report that the judge reviewed in the hearing. Because of staff shortages, the average wait now to get into a state hospital is another 200 days.

So despite the judge's order, Powell's life will likely remain limited to the four walls of a 10X61/2 foot barren cell where a mat serves as his bed.

Ashley Martin grew up with Winston Powell. Seeing him in court left her in tears.

"He was a light, said Ashley Martin, the only friend to appear at Powell's hearing. "And he still is a light. He's just... right now he's trapped. Who wouldn't go crazy sitting in isolation for over a year?"

Winston Powell in a rare moment outside.

After the hearing ended, deputies walked Powell outside the courthouse to a patrol car for the ride back to jail.

Whether he knows it or not, that could be his last look at sunshine for many months.

