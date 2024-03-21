Allahnia Lenoir death: Suspect in missing Atlanta woman's murder asks for bond

A man accused in the murder of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir is expected in court on Thursday asking to be released on bond.

Diante Reynolds has been in custody at the Fulton County Jail for about a year and a half facing charges that he and another man murdered Lenoir and concealed her death.

Court documents accuse the two men of giving Lenioir an opiate and not calling for help when she was in distress.

Reynolds is scheduled to go before a Fulton County judge to request bond.

Allahnia Lenoir (Courtesy of the family) ( )

What happened to Allahnia Lenoir?

Lenoir was last seen going to an apartment complex at 1660 Peachtree Street on July 31, 2022, with a female friend. Family members told FOX 5 that the two women met up with two men at the apartment. Lenoir never returned home.

Almost three months later, Atlanta police announced that their investigation revealed she had been killed inside an apartment on Peachtree Street and her body was moved.

"She did not at any point leave 1660 Peachtree Street on her own accord," said Atlanta Police Major Peter Malecki said at a press conference in 2022.

Authorities identified Reynolds and Steven Oboite as suspects. Reynolds was already in jail at the time on unrelated charges.

Despite extreme efforts including searches with K-9s, detectives, and entire police recruit classes, investigators have not yet found her body.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Diante Reynolds (Atlanta Police Department) (Diante Reynolds (Atlanta Police Department))

Who else is charged in connection with Allahnia Lenoir's death?

Oboite has been on the run since investigators identified him as a suspect. Investigators previously believed he may still be in the Atlanta area, but have not given an update on the search.

Lenoir’s family has offered a $25,000 reward for any information that leads to Oboite's arrest.

"They should want to know the truth and have these people off the street," Jannette Jackson, Lenoir’s mom, told FOX 5 in 2023.

In January 2023, a grand jury indicted Nicholas Henrickson for his role in helping the two suspected killers dispose of Lenoir's body.

Hendrickson remains in jail after he was denied bond multiple times.