Bond denied for man accused of helping dispose of Allahnia Lenoir's body

A man accused of disposing Allahnia Lenoir's body after she disappeared from a Midtown Atlanta apartment complex in July 2022 was in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday.

Nicholas Hendrickson has been locked up at Fulton County Jail for more than a year and a judge has decided that's where he is going to stay.

Hendrickson is not accused of killing Lenoir, but he is accused of helping get rid of her body.

Hendrickson's attorney pointed out that he is a veteran and that he deserves to either be out on bond or his case needs to go to trial.

His attorney also argued that he has not been charged with anything violent and he is not a flight risk.

However, the prosecution fought back and Lenoir's mom tearfully pled for him to remain behind bars.

Two other men are suspected of killing Lenoir.

Diante Reynolds has been arrested and is in Fulton County Jail.

Steven Oboite is still on the run.

The family has offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Oboite.

WHAT HAPPENED TO ALLAHNIA LENOIR

Lenoir was last seen going to an apartment complex at 1660 Peachtree Street on July 31, 2022, with a female friend. Family members told FOX 5 that the two women met up with two men at the apartment. Lenoir never returned home.

Almost 3 months later, Atlanta police announced that their investigation revealed she was killed inside an apartment on Peachtree Street and her body was moved. They identified 29-year-old Diante Reynolds and 29-year-old Steven Oboite as suspects. Reynolds was already in jail at the time on unrelated charges.

In January 2023, Nicholas Henrickson was indicted by a grand jury for his role in helping the two suspected killers dispose of Lenori's body.

Lenoir's body has not been recovered.