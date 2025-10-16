Allahnia Lenoir disappearance: Manhunt for Nicholas Hendrickson after skipping court

The Brief Nicholas Hendrickson is wanted after failing to appear in court while out on bond for charges tied to Allahnia Lenoir’s case. Hendrickson was granted release to attend his father’s funeral under strict monitoring and court-appearance conditions. Lenoir’s mother says the legal system failed her after Hendrickson’s release, calling the bond and restrictions too lenient.



One of the men charged in connection with the death and disappearance of Allahnia Lenoir is once again a wanted man.

What we know:

Nicholas Hendrickson, who was released on bond in June, failed to appear in court last month, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Hendrickson was out on a $20,000 bond when he failed to show up for a Sept. 22 compliance hearing. The judge had allowed his release so he could attend his father’s funeral, with strict conditions including 24/7 monitoring, avoiding contact with Lenoir’s family, and mandatory court appearances.

Hendrickson is not accused of killing Lenoir, but is charged with helping dispose of her body, which still has not been found.

Steven Oboite, Diante Reynolds, and Nicholas Hendrickson

While law enforcement searches for Hendrickson, two other suspects in the case remain in custody. Steven Oboite and Diante Reynolds face multiple charges, including murder. Oboite was arrested last year after allegedly leading police on a jet ski chase.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows Hendrickson’s whereabouts to contact them.

The trial for all three suspects is scheduled for next month but may be pushed back due to a conflict with Oboite’s attorney.

What they're saying:

"I feel terrible but not in shock," Jackson said.

Lenoir’s mother, Jannette Jackson, had been fighting to keep Hendrickson and his co-defendants behind bars since their arrests and was disappointed when Hendrickson was released.

"These guys don't take court or what they've done seriously," Jackson said. "He's on house arrest and so how is that even possible that you miss court?"

Since his release, Jackson has expressed concerns for her safety.

"If you do not care about a judge and what they say," she said, "why would you care about anything else?"

Jackson says the situation has left her feeling abandoned by the legal system.

"The fact that you let him out with such light restrictions and such a light bond shows me that not even the system that's [supposed] to help me, is helping me," she said.

The other side:

FOX 5 reached out to Hendrickson’s attorney but had not heard back.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said where they believe Nicholas Hendrickson may be hiding or if anyone is helping him avoid arrest.

It’s unclear how he managed to miss a mandatory court date while under electronic monitoring.