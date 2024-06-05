Atlanta police discuss arrest of suspect for 2022 death of Allahnia Lenoir

The Atlanta Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the arrest of Steven Oboite in connection with the death of Allahnia Lenoir, who was reported missing on Aug. 1, 2022.

During the press conference, Atlanta PD talked about the arrest of the final suspect in connection to Lenoir's disappearance and assumed death. Lenoir's mother also briefly spoke, tearfully begging Oboite to give police information on the location of her daughter's remains.

What happened to Allahnia Lenoir?

Allahnia Lenoir, 24, was last seen at a Midtown Atlanta apartment building on Peachtree Street on July 31, 2022. She was visiting the complex with a friend. She was reported missing on Aug. 1. It is believed that she is dead, although her body has never been found.

Almost three months later, Atlanta police identified two men as suspects in her disappearance: Steven Oboite and Diante Reynolds.

Later, a third man, Nicholas Hendrickson, was also identified as a suspect, although he is not charged with murder. Police believe that Hendrickson helped Oboite and Reynolds dispose of Lenoir's body after she died.

Reynolds was booked on Aug. 9, 2022. He has been charged with felony murder, concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, identity theft, forgery, and other crimes. He is being held without bond at the Fulton County Jail.

Hendrickson was booked into Fulton County Jail on Nov. 25, 2022. He has been charged with concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, false statements, and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.

Hendrickson has requested bond at least twice but has been denied.

How was Oboite arrested?

Steven Oboite had been on the run since Lenoir's disappearance until he was arrested this past weekend.

Oboite was riding a jet ski on Lake Allatoona in Bartow County when game wardens with Georgia's Department of Natural Resources attempted to pull him over for a no-wake violation.

He took off, ditching the jet ski and running into the woods. Game wardens tracked him down and arrested him. That's when they discovered that he was wanted in connection to Lenoir's death.

He is also facing several charges in Bartow County for boating under the influence, obstruction, and violating boat traffic rules.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to Lenoir's mother after Oboite was arrested.

Jeanette Jackson was surprised by Oboite's arrest at Lake Allatoona.

"Having a good time at Lake Allatoona lets me know you had zero intention of ever turning yourself in," said Jackson.

She also said that it was tough to hear he was out having a good time when her daughter's body is still missing.

"Tell me where my daughter is. Tell me what you did with her. Tell me where you made her disappear, because she has disappeared off the face of this earth," said Jackson.