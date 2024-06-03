Man wanted in 2022 disappearance, murder of Midtown woman arrested on Lake Allatoona

One of the Atlanta Police Department's most wanted was nabbed while on a jet ski on Lake Allatoona. Police have been looking for 31-year-old Steven Oboite in the disappearance of a woman in July 2022.

Jeanette Jackson never imagined the arrest of Oboite would happen at Lake Allatoona.

"Having a good time at Lake Allatoona lets me know you had zero intention of ever turning yourself in," said Jackson.

Oboita was wanted in the disappearance of Jackson's daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. Lenoir was last seen at a Midtown apartment complex in July 2022. Her body was never found.

Atlanta police say Oboite and another man, Diante Reynolds are both charged with her murder.

A third man, Nicholas Hendrickson is charged with helping to dispose of her body.

Reynolds and Hendrickson have been arrested.

Obiate has been on the run, until this past weekend. He was arrested on Lake Allatoona on Saturday afternoon in Bartow County.

"To hear he was caught because he was out having a good time on jet skis it's something even more difficult to swallow," said Jackson.

The Department of Natural Resources says game wardens tried to pull him over for a no wake violation, but he took off, ditched the jetski on the shore and ran into the woods. Game wardens tracked him down and arrested him.

"He's on a boat ride, and he knows he has warrants and his friends are in jail, he don't care about anybody, he's having a jolly good time," said Jackson.

Obiate faces several charges in Bartow County including BUI, Obstruction and Violations of Rules of Boat Traffic.

He will eventually be sent to Atlanta to face charges there.

Jackson says she still needs the most important question answered.

"Tell me where my daughter is. Tell me what you did with her. Tell me where you made her disappear, because she has disappeared off the face of this earth," said Jackson.