Man charged in Allahnia Lenoir case out on bond to attend father's funeral

July marks three years since Allahnia Lenoir disappeared after last being seen at a midtown Atlanta apartment complex.

Three men are charged in connection with her death and disappearance. They have been held without bond, but that has all changed for one of them.

What we know:

Nicholas Hendrickson was released Monday after a judge granted him $20,000 bond last week.

Hendrickson is not accused of killing Lenoir, but he is charged with helping dispose of her body, which still has not been found.

Court records appear to show part of the reason he was granted bond was so he could attend his dad’s funeral.

Two other suspects remain locked up. Steven Oboite and Diante Reynolds face several charges, including murder.

Oboite was arrested last year after authorities say he led police on a jet ski chase.

What they're saying:

Jannette Jackson is still healing after losing her Lenoir, her daughter.

While July marks three years since she was last seen, this July Jackson has a different feeling after Hendrickson was released on bond.

"Just feels like an additional slap in the face," she said.

Since Hendrickson was arrested in late 2022, Jackson has fought to keep him behind bars.

"I was devastated, and I felt betrayed because they told me this would not happen," he said.

For Jackson, it’s especially heartbreaking since she cannot even properly bury her own daughter and yet Hendrickson was given bond to apparently attend a funeral.

"Even if it was one of the reasons, it's very insensitive for Fulton County to put that on paper," Jackson said.

Jackson says this case has dragged on and she wants justice.

"I feel extremely disappointed in how Fulton County has chosen to handle this," she said.

The other side:

In a statement, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office did not acknowledge the funeral but said: "A bond was agreed to for this defendant after 950 days in jail, which is longer than a typical sentence a person would receive upon a conviction for the crimes he is accused of. The bond includes strict conditions about electronic monitoring and home confinement. The court did not hold a hearing on the bond. Both the District Attorney’s office and the Atlanta Police Department communicated the plan to agree to a bond for this defendant to the victim’s family."

What's next:

A trial is still pending. At this point, it does not appear one has been set yet.

