Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial Day 2: Officer testifies about what happened moments after shooting

Jurors were shown graphic police photos Monday of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery, while the first officer to find the 25-year-old Black man bleeding in the road testified he did not try to render medical aid because it would not have been safe.

Three white men are on trial for murder and other crimes in the slaying of Arbery, who was chased and shot on Feb. 23, 2020, after he was spotted running in a neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick.

Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos walked the jury through dozens of crime scene photos she took about an hour after the shooting.

"This is the close-up (photo) before we start moving anything on him. This is the shotgun wound to the center of the chest," Ramos told the court.

The judge warned the court of graphic images before the State presented countless pictures of the scene. Many of the images included Arbery’s body.

Ramos testified the 25-year-old had several gunshot wounds to the chest and wrist. She said Arbery had nothing in his pockets — no keys, cellphone, wallet or ID. Police identified his body using his fingerprints, she said.

Ahmaud Arbery’s father was seen leaving the courtroom before the state presented the graphic crime scene photos which showed Arbery’s body in a pool of blood.

The defense also showed body camera video from officers that were first on the scene.

Ricky Minshew, who was then a Glynn County police patrol officer, testified he arrived at the scene in the Satilla Shores subdivision about a minute after the gunshots sounded.

"The blood was exceeding the perimeter of his body. He was laying face down in the puddle of blood," Minshew said.

Minshew testified he heard Arbery make a noise he described as a "death rattle." The officer radioed for 911 operators to send emergency medical responders, but said he did not have the training or equipment to treat such serious injuries.

"Without having any other police units to have my back, there was no way I could switch to do anything medical and still watch after my own safety," Minshew said.

A defense lawyer asked if Minshew saw Gregory McMichael try to console his son.

"I saw him having his hand on the shoulder and he said ‘I had no choice.’ I heard him say that," Minshew said.

Another lawyer for the defense asked if Roddy Bryan expressed to the officer if he intentionally meant to physically injure Ahmaud Arbery.

Minshew responded and said that he did not hear him say that.

The court will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.

What's known about Ahmaud Arbery's death

A police report from the Glynn County Police Department says a man and his son, frustrated by a string of burglaries and break-ins in their neighborhood, decided to take matters in their own hands.

The men saw Arbery running through the Satilla Shores subdivision and considered him suspicious, a report says. They armed themselves and pursued him. Gregory McMichael, who it was later discovered has ties to the Glynn County District Attorney's Office, told police that Arbery and Travis fought over his son’s shotgun and his son fired two shots, killing Arbery.

Information that unfolded after the incident revealed Arbery was unarmed.

It was later discovered a man named William "Roddie" Bryan allegedly joined the chase and eventually cut off Arbery's route before he was shot and killed.

No one was arrested or charged for months after the shooting occurred.

Suspects: Gregory and Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan

Greg McMichael is a retired investigator for former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson. He retired in 2019. Phone records introduced in court show he called Johnson and left her a voicemail after the shooting. Johnson said she recused her office from the case immediately because of its relationship with Greg McMichael.

The McMichaels’ attorneys' offered the explanation that their clients pursued Arbery because they suspected he was a burglar.

Security cameras had previously recorded Arbery entering a home under construction.

Attorneys for Travis McMichael shot Arbery while fearing for his life as they grappled over a shotgun.

Greg and Travis McMichael were arrested in May 2020, several months after the shooting took place after a GBI investigation concluded there was evidence for charges against them.

William "Roddie" Bryan followed the chase and recorded a video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery. Bryan was arrested weeks after the McMichaels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.