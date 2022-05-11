After road rage shooting, Brookhaven talks about violent crime concerns

Days after a road rage incident turned into a shooting that left a driver fighting for his life in the hospital, Brookhaven city leaders and police officials addressed growing concerns from residents about an increase in violent crimes in the area.

"We have seen an increase in person’s crimes, we have seen a decrease in property crimes," Chief Deputy Brandon Gurley said Tuesday.

So far this year, an armed carjacking and armed robbery police believe may have been related to a club shooting in March kept detectives busy on top of the January shooting death of a UK doctor investigators said wasn’t targeted.

"We’ve been working closely with the FBI on following some leads…it is an active investigation…we remain hopeful that we will receive closure for the doctor and his family," Gurley said.

Most recently, the road rage incident in Buckhead that ended with bloodshed in Brookhaven had several residents who spoke with FOX 5 shaken up.

"Crime is definitely number one on everyone’s mind. I feel for the people that witnessed," Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst said.

While arrests have been made in three of those four cases including the most recent, Gurley said the investigation into the road rage incident is still very active.

"More charges could be filed, more arrests could be made…we’re not sure where the investigation will lead us but it is open and very active," he explained.

He said the Brookhaven Police Department is currently talking with community groups to address a bigger issue—youth getting their hands on illegal weapons.

"Earlier this afternoon, we were meeting with a group of ministers from Brookhaven at our PD as we have further discussions around the problems that are going on in the community," he said.

In addition to talking with local groups, the department is also working with DeKalb County Schools in the city limits. Gurley said he believes it’s an issue that will take a community effort to solve.

Gurley said they could not share any additional details in the doctor’s homicide or the road rage incident but did provide an update that the victim in that shooting Sunday is in stable but critical condition.