Police offer reward of up to $15,000 for information in visiting doctor's 'reckless' shooting death

Police in Brookhaven are asking for help in their investigation of the death of a visiting doctor from England fatally hit by random gunfire.

Officers were later called to an apartment in the 3100 block of Clairmont Road and found Matthew Willson of Chertsey lying in a bed with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Investigators with the Brookhaven Police Department said Willson was killed as a result of the reckless gunfire at 3649 Buford Highway.

31-year-old Dr. Matthew Willson of Chertsey, Surrey, England (left) was shot while lying in his bed. (Brookhaven Police Department)

Police asked anyone have any information about the person or people responsible for the gunshots to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $15,000.

