Man shot by deputies during domestic disturbance call in McDuffie County

The Brief Arval Gross, 63, was shot and killed by McDuffie County deputies after allegedly pointing a shotgun at them during a domestic dispute call. The incident occurred July 11 at a home on Leslie Street in Thomson; no deputies were injured. The GBI is conducting an independent investigation, and the case will be reviewed by the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent probe after a 63-year-old man was shot and killed by deputies during a domestic disturbance call in McDuffie County, which is near Augusta.

What we know:

According to preliminary information, deputies with the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 8:35 p.m. on July 11 to a home in the 800 block of Leslie Street in response to a domestic dispute. A woman at the scene told deputies that Arval Gross, of Thomson, was inside the home.

Deputies entered the residence and encountered Gross in a hallway. Authorities say he was holding a shotgun and raised it toward the deputies. Two deputies fired their weapons, striking Gross, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

Gross’ body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Decatur for an autopsy, according to the GBI.

What you can do:

The GBI is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact its Thomson regional office at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips may be submitted online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.

What's next:

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Toombs Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.