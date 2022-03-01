Five arrested after shooting, carjacking, and police chase through metro Atlanta

Officers have arrested five people after a police chase through multiple metro Atlanta cities and counties early Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the incident started before 2 a.m. Tuesday in DeKalb County with a shooting on Willow Lake Drive.

The suspects allegedly next to went to Sandy Springs, where police say they carjacked a blue sedan and headed to Brookhaven.

According to investigators, a Brookhaven police officer spotted the vehicle and gave chase. The pursuit ended when officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle near a gas station close to Interstate 85 in Chamblee.

Five individuals inside the sedan were arrested at the scene. Officials have not yet released their identities or charges.

Police say the suspects were not seriously injured when the sedan crashed. There is no word yet on the two victims of the DeKalb County shooting or the Sandy Springs carjacking.

The investigation is ongoing.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE