Savannah man arrested for road rage shooting in Brookhaven

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:16PM
Brookhaven
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - A man was arrested after a road rage shooting in Brookhaven sent one man to the hospital, police said.

Brookhaven police spent the afternoon and early evening on Mother's Day combing over two scenes. The first scene was near the intersection of Peachtree and N. Druid Hills roads. Someone had called 911 around 1:53 p.m. to report shots fired in the area. When police arrived, officers found a 29-year-old Savannah man, whose name has not been released. Police said he told officers he had been involved in a shooting nearby.

Meanwhile, officers responded to a second scene located at Dresden and Ellijay drives after receiving a 911 call of a person shot. Police said they found a 46-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators were able to connect the two scenes and determined road rage sparked the shooting. They arrested the Savannah man and charged him with aggravated assault. He was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center.