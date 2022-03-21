Police investigating shooting, armed robbery at Buford Highway club

article

Officers are investigating an armed robbery that ended with shots fired at a Brookhaven club early Monday morning.

Police say the incident began around 3 a.m. with a robbery in the parking lot of the Penthouse ATL Restaurant and Lounge on the 2800 block of Buford Highway.

During the robbery, officials say a victim ran back into the club and began shooting at a security guard. Investigators believe the shooting was connected to an earlier incident between the man and the guard.

No one was hurt, but police did say seven or eight shots were fired at the guard.

According to investigators, the man who fired shots is now in custody charged with aggravated assault. His identity has not been released.

Officers are still searching for the suspects connected to the armed robbery.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Brookhaven Police Department.

