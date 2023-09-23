Another arrest in deadly shooting of Acworth teen

A fourth man has been arrested in the murder of an Acworth teen. Aiden Shaw was shot to death in May at the Walden Ridge Apartments.

Acworth Police say Shaw was killed during an attempted home invasion.

Hours after the shooting, neighbor John Pena told Fox5 what he heard.

"I heard some people talking. They weren't really arguing. They were just having a conversation. I heard an extremely loud bang," said Pena.

Within a week, police arrested 20-year-old Jaiden Colon-Crawford. In June, police arrested 18-year-old David Travis and 22-year-old Cibias Vieira.

Jaiden Colon-Crawford (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Friday afternoon, 25-year-old Rodney Sanders was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Jail.

All are charged with murder, aggravated assault and burglary.

Court documents show a black safe containing about $300, a pair of shoes and an AR-15 rifle were taken from the apartment.

Police say they had gotten some fresh leads that led them to the arrest of Sanders.