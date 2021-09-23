$50,000 reward offered for safe return of Newnan mother

The reward for information leading to the safe return of a Newnan woman missing for more than six months has been significantly increased thanks to a local non-profit.

Tiffany Foster left her apartment on March 1 to run errands. She has not been heard or seen from since then.

Thursday, the father of Briuna La'fey Harps joined Coweta County deputies to increase the reward.

"We would like to offer a $25,000 reward for information leading to the person responsible for Tiffany’s disappearance," Mr. Harps said. "But for the safe return of tiffany, we would also like to offer $50,000 to whoever gives us the information that gets Tiffany returned to us safely."

Harps started a non-profit to honor his daughter after her life was lost due to gun violence while she was attending college in Fort Worth, Texas in 2019. The Briuna La'fey Harps Community and Educational Foundation is putting forth the reward to help the family get some sort of closure.

Foster's car was found in College Park just a week after she disappeared, but friends and family said they're still not any closer to getting answers.

According to authorities, her fiancé, Reginald Robertson, was the last person to see her.

Tiffany Foster, who also goes by Tiffany Stark, deputies say. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Coweta County investigators charged him with stealing her car, as well as kidnapping and aggravated assault for an incident that happened three months before she disappeared.

Family members said it has been gut-wrenching to see her three children try to make sense of their mother's disappearance.

If you have any information about tiffany Foster, please contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS