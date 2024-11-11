2 more arrested for death of 14-year-old in Newnan in September

article

Authorities have arrested two more suspects in connection with the killing of 14-year-old Jordan Alvin Simon, who was shot to death on Sept. 25.

Jamarion Mondrez Ford, 18, and Maurice Jamarcus Malone, 20, both of Newnan, were taken into custody on Nov. 6 by gang investigators from the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Newnan police. Both suspects are charged with one count of murder and are being held without bond at the Meriwether County Jail, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

These arrests follow the earlier apprehension of Thaddeus Stokes, marking continued progress in the investigation.

Sheriff Chuck Smith credited the collaborative work between his office and Newnan police, saying investigators are committed to "pursuing justice for the Simon family and others affected by this senseless act." The investigation remains active and ongoing, Smith said.