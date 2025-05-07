9 arrested by FBI in Georgia as part of massive Operation Restore Justice

The Brief The FBI's Operation Restore Justice resulted in 205 arrests and 115 child rescues nationwide, including nine individuals charged in Georgia. Charges in Georgia ranged from possession of child sexual abuse material to enticement of a minor, with arrests made in Atlanta, Augusta, and Rome. The operation coincided with the end of Child Abuse Prevention Month and involved coordination between federal, state, and local agencies, as well as nonprofit partners like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation has concluded a sweeping, week-long national operation targeting child sex abuse offenders, resulting in 205 arrests and the rescue of 115 children across the country.

What we know:

Dubbed Operation Restore Justice, the initiative mobilized resources from all 55 FBI field offices between April 28 and May 1. The effort coincided with the end of Child Abuse Prevention Month and spotlighted the FBI’s ongoing campaign to fight child exploitation.

The FBI’s Atlanta Field Office announced that nine individuals were charged in Georgia as part of the operation — five in the metro Atlanta area, three from the Augusta region, and one from the Rome area. Charges range from possession of child sexual abuse material to the enticement of a minor. One suspect was charged with obstruction of justice. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Operation Restore Justice was a coordinated effort between federal, state, and local agencies, as well as nonprofit partners like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children (VCAC) program and Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Forces (CEHTTFs) played central roles in identifying and arresting suspects and locating victims.

What you can do:

The FBI encourages anyone with information related to child exploitation to report tips through the NCMEC’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST or via missingkids.org.

What they're saying:

The FBI’s efforts to protect children remain a top priority, with officials emphasizing that similar operations will continue throughout the year.