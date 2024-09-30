Body of 14-year-old found along Meriwether County road; investigators seek public's help

In brief: Meriwether County authorities are seeking public assistance to solve the murder of a 14-year-old named Jordan Alvin Simon. The teenager was found shot to death on the side of a sparsely populated, rural road in Luthersville. Authorities are looking into the victim's whereabouts and activities between 5 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. on September 25. A passerby found Simon's body and alerted law enforcement at 10:51 p.m. last Wednesday. Officials urge people with information, particularly from Coweta County where the teen lived, to contact either the local sheriff's office or the Newnan Police Department.



Meriwether County authorities say they need the public's help to solve the murder of a 14-year-old who was found shot to death on the side of a rural road last week.

The sheriff says they are working on leads, but they need to hear from the public, both in his county and in Coweta County, where this murdered teen lived.

Rocky Mount Road in Luthersville is rural with a few houses, spaced mostly miles apart and is lined by tall grass.

It was there that deputies were called to the scene of a body found alongside the road. They would soon learn that it was a teenager, shot to death.

They would identify him as Jordan Alvin Simon of Newnan. Who killed him and why are questions the sheriff’s office here are hoping to answer with the public’s help.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Investigators need help identifying the killer of 14-year-old Jordan Alvin Simon of Newnan found dead along a roadway in Luthersville on Sept. 25, 2024. (FOX 5)

Investigators say they are interested in: "…particularly details about Jordan Alvin Simon’s whereabouts and activities in the hours leading up to his tragic death."

They are focusing on the hours between 5 p.m. to 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The sheriff’s office says a passerby discovered the teen’s body and called 911 at 10:51 p.m. last Wednesday.

The sheriff here is encouraging anyone in Coweta County to contact that sheriff’s office, or the Newnan Police Department, if you have any information about the teen, or in Meriwether County, to contact his agency.