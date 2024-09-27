Deputies searching for leads in deadly shooting of Newnan teen

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:58 PM EDT until SUN 6:10 AM EDT, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
30
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 8:13 AM EDT until FRI 2:15 PM EDT, Pickens County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:20 PM EDT, Rockdale County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:24 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:54 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM EDT, Spalding County, Fayette County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:39 PM EDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 5:00 AM EDT until MON 8:45 AM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:07 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:17 AM EDT until FRI 1:15 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:18 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:43 AM EDT until FRI 12:45 PM EDT, Fulton County, Fayette County, Rockdale County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:56 AM EDT, Fulton County, Cobb County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:07 AM EDT until FRI 1:00 PM EDT, Fulton County, Clayton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:42 AM EDT, Fulton County, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:56 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:45 PM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:30 PM EDT, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:40 AM EDT, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 8:03 AM EDT until SUN 5:20 AM EDT, Douglas County, Cobb County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 7:15 AM EDT until FRI 1:15 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:01 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, Paulding County, Fulton County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Spalding County, Lamar County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Newton County, Butts County, Cherokee County, DeKalb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Douglas County, Fulton County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Rockdale County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Forsyth County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:36 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Cherokee County, Cobb County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT, Jasper County, Cherokee County, Floyd County, Oglethorpe County, Pickens County, Fayette County, Polk County, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Rockdale County, Madison County, Chattooga County, Paulding County, Walton County, Upson County, White County, Cobb County, Troup County, Henry County, Haralson County, Spalding County, Bartow County, Heard County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Dawson County, Lamar County, Carroll County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Morgan County, Gordon County, Barrow County, Lumpkin County, Hall County, Putnam County, Banks County, Newton County, Butts County, Douglas County, Oconee County, Coweta County, Clarke County, Greene County, Forsyth County, South Fulton County, Clayton County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Murray County, Dade County, Catoosa County, Fannin County, Towns County, Union County, Walker County, Whitfield County, Gilmer County

Deputies searching for leads in deadly shooting of Newnan teen

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2024 10:27am EDT
Meriwether County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Jordan Alvin Simon)

MERIWEATHER COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Meriweather County are asking the public for help with their investigation into the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Officials say 14-year-old Jordan Alvin Simon was found dead on the side of Rocky Mount Road late Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, deputies originally responded to a medical call after a passerby reported seeing a boy near the road. They found the Newnan teen dead from a gunshot wound.

At this time, officials say what led up to Smith's death remains unclear and investigators are pursuing leads.

"Our office is working in conjunction with several regional law enforcement agencies to investigate this senseless act and bring those responsible to justice," Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said in a statement. "Our personnel along with other supporting outside agencies have been working through  the night and through the day gathering information."

Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help with the case - especially details about where Smith was between 5 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

 "We are requesting that anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward. No detail is too small. If you saw  Jordan or know where he may have been in the hours before his death, we need to hear from you. Your cooperation could be the key to bringing justice to this young man and his grieving family," Smith said.

If you have any information, call the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 672-4236 or your local law enforcement agency.