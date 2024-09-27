Deputies searching for leads in deadly shooting of Newnan teen

article

Deputies in Meriweather County are asking the public for help with their investigation into the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy.

Officials say 14-year-old Jordan Alvin Simon was found dead on the side of Rocky Mount Road late Wednesday evening.

According to authorities, deputies originally responded to a medical call after a passerby reported seeing a boy near the road. They found the Newnan teen dead from a gunshot wound.

At this time, officials say what led up to Smith's death remains unclear and investigators are pursuing leads.

"Our office is working in conjunction with several regional law enforcement agencies to investigate this senseless act and bring those responsible to justice," Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said in a statement. "Our personnel along with other supporting outside agencies have been working through the night and through the day gathering information."

Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help with the case - especially details about where Smith was between 5 p.m. and 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We are requesting that anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward. No detail is too small. If you saw Jordan or know where he may have been in the hours before his death, we need to hear from you. Your cooperation could be the key to bringing justice to this young man and his grieving family," Smith said.

If you have any information, call the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 672-4236 or your local law enforcement agency.