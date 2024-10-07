Suspect charged with murder of 14-year-old found along Meriwether County road

Deputies say they have made an arrest in the murder of a Newnan teen found shot to death on the side of a Meriwether County road.

The Meriweather County Sheriff's Office has been investigating the deadly shooting of 14-year-old Jordan Alvin Simon since his body was found on Sept. 25.

According to authorities, deputies originally responded to a medical call after a passerby reported seeing a body near Rocky Mount Road. They found the Newnan teen dead from a gunshot wound.

Rocky Mount Road in Luthersville is rural with a few houses, spaced mostly miles apart and is lined by tall grass.

During the investigation, officials say they identified a suspect in the shooting as 23-year-old Thaddeus Stokes of Senoia, Georgia. Stokes was arrested on Oct. 4 and faces multiple felony charges including malice murder.

"We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the investigators in this and the support from the Newnan Police Department and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office," said Sheriff Chuck Smith. "This is a senseless tragedy, and we are committed to seeing justice served for Jordan Simon and his family."

Jordan Alvin Simon of Newnan was found dead along a roadway in Luthersville on Sept. 25, 2024. (Meriwether Sheriff's Office) (FOX 5)

The investigation is still ongoing and officials have not shared details about what led up to Simon's death other than that there are currently no other known suspects connected with the case.

"At this stage of the investigation, we believe we have apprehended the individual responsible for this crime, but we will remain vigilant in our investigation to ensure all bases are covered," Smith said.

Stokes is currently being held at the Meriwether County Jail without bond.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 672-4236 or your local law enforcement agency.