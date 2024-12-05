18-year-old killed in driveway of South Fulton home remembered as vibrant soul

The Brief Eighteen-year-old Daniel Jones was tragically killed in a double shooting, and his mother April Harvey and cousin Gabrielle Fordjour remember him as a vibrant and beloved figure. Daniel was appreciated for his big smile, his love of music, and was set to attend welding school. Family and friends held a vigil to honor his memory and reflect on the joy he brought to their lives, including a memorable graduation cruise trip. The alleged perpetrator of the shooting, 16-year-old Jassan Trotter, has been charged with murder and other related crimes and is currently detained without bond.



The family of 18-year-old Daniel Jones, who was shot and killed in a double shooting on Tuesday, remembers him as the life of the party.

"I'm still processing. It still feels unreal," April Harvey said.

Surrounded by family and friends, April Harvey still cannot fully grasp that her son Daniel Jones is gone.

"He definitely was the life of the party," Harvey said.

The life of the party and the love of her life.

"He was very young. He wasn't even 21. Life is very valuable, and everyone deserves a chance to live life and experience different things," Gabrielle Fordjour said.

For big cousin Gabrielle Fordjour and other loved ones, reminiscing about the good times helps them cope. Those who knew him best say he loved music and was planning to go to welding school in the spring.

"The smile. He just has a big smile with his braces. He had a cute little smile, and he loved music. He was very talented," Fordjour said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Daniel Jones (Family photo)

Family and friends came together for a vigil Wednesday night.

His mom says they went on a cruise in October, and she remembers how happy it made him.

"That smile he had when we went. It's something I did for him because he graduated. That's hard to accomplish at his age with the peer pressure going on," Harvey said.

This family does not want Daniel's death to be in vain.

"The gun violence in our community has to stop. The senseless killings have to stop. Our young men we have to do better, want more and value life more," Fordjour said.

Arrested in South Fulton double shooting

Jassan Trotter, 16, was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Investigators say the suspect, who was also injured, was attempting to rob the 18-year-old of his cell phone.

Police investigate a deadly shooting along Elkmont Ridge in South Fulton on Dec. 3, 2024. (FOX 5)

South Fulton Police say that early Tuesday morning, they received a call about two people shot on Elkmont Ridge and subsequently found two crime scenes. Jones was in the driveway dead from a gunshot wound to the chest and Trotter was at a nearby location with five gunshot wounds to the leg and neck.

Police say Trotter was the aggressor in an attempt to rob Daniel of a cellphone inside the car.

He is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.