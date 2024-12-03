Police investigation underway in South Fulton neighborhood

A large police investigation is underway Tuesday morning in a South Fulton neighborhood.

The investigation is happening on Elkmont Ridge and Apache Street in the Legacy at Cascading Creek neighborhood. That's close to Cascade Palmetto Highway.

While details about the investigation are limited, FOX 5 cameras saw officers going in and out of one of the homes in the neighborhood.

Investigators have shut down parts of Apache Street while they work at the scene.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the South Fulton Police Department.