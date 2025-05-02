Alpharetta leaders to discuss possible sports venue near North Point Mall
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - The Alpharetta City Council is holding a specially-called meeting on Friday to discuss possible changes to the city's North Point Mall area.
The meeting will examine a new feasibility study into whether the area could support a sports arena.
What we know:
According to Appen Media, New York Life Co. and Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group have submitted proposals to attract an NFL franchise to the area.
As part of that plan, a mixed-use project would be created around the proposed stadium.
The NHL has not had a team in the region since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg in 2011.
Dig deeper:
Metro Atlanta has already had two pro-hockey teams leave the area: the Flames and the Thrashers. The NHL has expressed no plans to expand the league or move a team to Atlanta.
Forsyth County leaders have a similar effort happening with their plans for The Gathering at Forsyth, a proposed development that would serve as the home for the potential franchise.
The Source: Information for this story came from previous FOX 5 reports, the Alpharetta City Council, and a story by Appen Media.