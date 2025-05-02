Alpharetta leaders to discuss possible sports venue near North Point Mall

article

The Alpharetta City Council is holding a specially-called meeting on Friday to discuss possible changes to the city's North Point Mall area.

The meeting will examine a new feasibility study into whether the area could support a sports arena.

What we know:

According to Appen Media, New York Life Co. and Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group have submitted proposals to attract an NFL franchise to the area.

As part of that plan, a mixed-use project would be created around the proposed stadium.

The NHL has not had a team in the region since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg in 2011.

Dig deeper:

Metro Atlanta has already had two pro-hockey teams leave the area: the Flames and the Thrashers. The NHL has expressed no plans to expand the league or move a team to Atlanta.

Forsyth County leaders have a similar effort happening with their plans for The Gathering at Forsyth, a proposed development that would serve as the home for the potential franchise.