Georgia NAACP calls on KSU to not eliminate Black studies major

The Brief The Georgia NAACP is calling on Kennesaw State University to reverse its decision to eliminate its Black studies major. The school announced this week that it was removing three majors due to low enrollment. The NAACP called the program's elimination a "regressive and damaging decision."



Kennesaw State University is facing criticism from the Georgia NAACP after the college eliminated its Black studies major.

The school announced this week that it was removing the major along with two others - philosophy and technical communication - due to low enrollment.

What we know:

According to KSU's website, the Black studies major "fosters an understanding of the global experiences of African, African American, and African-descended peoples with a range of intellectual tools and practical strategies for engaging race, gender, class, and culture."

Students examine the Black experience and cultural and historical relations between Africans and people in the Diaspora. The program has been at the university for 20 years.

In a statement to FOX 5, a spokesperson for Kennesaw State University said the university made the decision to remove the majors "in accordance with the University System of Georgia’s established thresholds."

"While the Black Studies, Philosophy and Technical Communication programs have all consistently fallen short in enrollment and degree output over at least the past 10 years, a two-year teach-out plan will still allow current students to complete their degrees," the statement read. "Faculty will also continue offering courses in these areas for minors, electives and general education."

The Atlanta Voice reports that existing students in the majors will be able to complete their programs.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Georgia NAACP called the move "deeply troubling," saying it "raises urgent concerns about the institution’s commitment to equity, academic integrity, and inclusive education."

The group described the major as "a cornerstone of truth-telling, cultural affirmation, and intellectual exploration that serves all students" and said eliminating the program would be "a regressive and damaging decision."

"This is more than a curriculum issue—this is a moral issue," said Georgia NAACP President Gerald Griggs. "We will not stand by while educational spaces critical to Black identity, history, and scholarship are threatened."

What's next:

The NAACP is calling for a meeting with KSU President Kathy Schwaig and university leadership to discuss the program's elimination.

It is not clear whether the university has responded to the NAACP's demands for action.