6 arrested in juvenile trafficking investigation at Roswell hotel, police say

The Brief Six men are in custody facing charges after an investigation into reported child trafficking and exploitation at a Roswell hotel. Authorities say the two girls were victimized by multiple men after they were brought to the hotel by a man they met through Snapchat. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say additional arrests may be forthcoming.



Officers have arrested six men accused of trafficking two girls and keeping them for days at a Roswell hotel.

Investigators say the victims were both under the age of 16.

What we know:

Authorities tell FOX 5 their investigation began on the morning of March 16, when a caller reported seeing a young girl knocking on car windows and asking for a ride.

When officers arrived, they found the girl and her sister. Both had been reported missing from Paulding County.

According to investigators, the two girls had been talking to adult men through Snapchat. The day they went missing, one of those men reportedly picked them up and abandoned them in a parking lot in Douglasville.

It was then that police say the girls talked with 24-year-old David Rivera, who called a Uber to take them to the Economy Hotel on Old Dogwood Road, Authorities say Rivera brought them to the hotel to sexually abuse them and left them there without resources.

Over the next few days, officials say adults at the hotel gave the girls drugs and alcohol and sexually abused them. Some of those adults were employees at the business.

"Each adult they met had the opportunity to intervene by contacting authorities, but instead only furthered their victimization," the Roswell Police Department said in a release.

During their investigation, authorities say they identified six suspects. The men are facing a total of 51 criminal charges.

Dig deeper:

The list of men arrested and their charges are below:

David Rivera, age 24

Human Trafficking (x2)

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (x2)

Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes (x2)

False Statements

Roy Daniel, age 47

Human Trafficking (x2)

Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes (x2)

Sodomy (x2)

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (x2)

Aggravated Sexual Battery

Sexual Battery

Child Molestation

Statutory Rape

Terrance Parker, age 30

Child Molestation

Sexual Battery (x2)

Statutory Rape

Sodomy

Kyare Griffin, age 31

Human Trafficking (x2)

Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes (x4)

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (x2)

Child Molestation

Statutory Rape

Stephon Abercrombie, age 34

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (x2)

Ridomar Vieira, age 39

Human Trafficking (x2)

Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes (x2)

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (x9)

Child Molestation (x2)

What they're saying:

"This case is as heartbreaking as it is infuriating. Two young girls—children—were targeted, exploited, and failed by multiple adults who had every chance to protect them but chose not to," said Mayor Kurt Wilson. "Thanks to the courage of a concerned citizen and the swift response of Roswell Police, these girls were found and are receiving support and resources for their recovery—and those responsible are being brought to justice."

Officials say parents should be careful about their children's use of social media, saying that platforms like Snapchat can be exploited by predators.

"We encourage open conversations about online safety, monitoring digital interactions, and teaching children to recognize warning signs of exploitation," said Chief of Police James Conroy. "By fostering awareness and proactive measures, we can help protect our youth from becoming victims of trafficking and ensure a safer community for all."

What's next:

Authorities say the two victims have been connected with resources to help with their recovery.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say additional arrests may be forthcoming.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Roswell Police Department at (770) 640-4100 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-8477.