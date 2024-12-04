16-year-old charged in South Fulton murder, robbery
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old in the murder of an 18-year-old.
FOX 5 Atlanta first reported on this story Tuesday when police responded to a double shooting in the 2700 block of Elkmont Ridge SW at 3:49 a.m.
The 18-year-old victim was found dead in the driveway. Officials said he had been shot in the chest.
A second victim, another 16-year-old, was found at a separate location. He had reportedly been shot multiple times in the leg and neck after the suspect left the first victim. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Jassan Trotter, 16, was later found and charged with murder, armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.. Police said Trotter tried to steal the 18-year-old's phone before killing him.
Police confirmed they would not be releasing the name of the teen who died out of respect for the family.
