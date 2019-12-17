Marietta to play Friday in GEICO State Champions Bowl Series

Marietta head coach Rich Morgan tells FOX 5 Sports that the Blue Devils will play Eastside Catholic of Sammamish, Washington, on Friday night in Las Vegas as part of the the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series.

The Blue Devils are fresh off a Class AAAAAAA state championship on Friday night, defeating Lowndes 17-9.

"It's been busy, and it's only Tuesday," Morgan said, laughing. "We've got a lot of kids signing scholarships tomorrow, then we fly to Vegas on Thursday, we play on Friday. It's a hectic week, but I'd rather have that than the alternative because if we hadn't won the staet championship, it wouldn't be quite as hectic. So we're happy about it and we're proud to represent Marietta on a national stage. I think it's going to be a great experience for the kids."

Morgan said he has exchanged film with Eastside coaches to prepare but that the main point of this bowl game is for this Blue Devils team to have one more chance to play together.

"I think it's a great incentive for them to strive for their goals, to try to always be their best," he said. "I think it's great, and it just says a lot about our pgroam that we're thought of on a national level. And I think it just makes the kids more proud of their accomplishments and more proud to be a part of Marietta football."