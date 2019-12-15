Marietta rises to occasion in Class 7A state title victory

Expectations have been stacked sky-high for a loaded Marietta team all season long.

On Saturday night, the Blue Devils fulfilled their potential by outlasting an undefeated Lowndes squad, 17-9, in the 7A state championship game.

It's Marietta's second state crown in school history, with the last coming in 1967. Marietta also became the only Cobb County school to now own two GHSA titles.

Despite late special teams miscues, the Blue Devils built a 17-point advantage in the first half. Marietta corner Peter Warrick intercepted a fourth-and-goal pass with 4:42 to play to squash Lowndes' last chance to tie the game.

Marietta QB Harrison Bailey, a Tennessee commit, went 22-of-31 passing for 271 yards. LSU commit Arik Bailey had 11 catches for 146 yards.