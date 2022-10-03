Good Day Atlanta viewer information: October 3, 2022

Vampire flick ‘The Lost Boys’ celebrates 35th anniversary: Just in time for the Halloween season, the horror hit The Lost Boys is back and better than ever. Warner Bros. is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the stylish vampire flick with a brand-new Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital release, available now. The 1987 hit was directed by Joel Schumacher and stars Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Patric, Corey Haim, and Jami Gertz — along with Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander as the iconic Edgar and Alan Frog. To check out more of our interview with Corey Feldman and Jamison Newlander, click the video player above. And click here for more information on The Lost Boys.

Kate Hudson headlines the vivid "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon": How do you describe the new film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon? Is it science fiction? Fantasy? A thriller…or a comedy? As written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour, it’s all of those things and more. Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon stars Jun Jong-seo as the title character, a mysterious young woman with strange powers who escapes from an institution outside of New Orleans. Once in the city, she pairs up with Bonnie, a single mother who is soon using Mona’s mind-control abilities for her own personal gain. The film also stars Craig Robinson as a wearied police officer hunting for the escaped patient and Evan Whitten as Hudson’s wise-beyond-his-years son. We recently had the chance to catch up with writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour and Academy Award nominee Kate Hudson to hear more about the making of the film — click the video player in this article to check out our interview. Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon is available in select theatres, on digital, and on demand now.

Agave Restaurant is celebrating 22 Years: Chef Tim Pinkham will demo Agave’s Ahi Tuna Tacos. For restaurant information click here. Recipe and Dish information click here.

George Kamel & Rachel Cruze talks Halloween and inflation: First gas then groceries and now…HALLOWEEN CANDY! Yep, inflation is trick-or-treating across the country. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers plan to spend $100 on average for the holiday…and that’s SCARY! Before your budget leaves the taste of black licorice in your mouth (YUCK!), personal finance experts Rachel Cruze and George Kamel can offer some sweet advice on how to keep your candy bucket and your wallet fully stocked!

Emily Pearse of Unexpected Atlanta talks Oktober Fest events around North Georgia: There's a lot of happening around North Georgia this fall, and Unexpected Atlanta has all the details. For more information click here. Check out event information here.