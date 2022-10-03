Fall things to do around Atlanta

Spooky season is here and there's a lot of happening around North Georgia this fall. From local festivals, Halloween parades, pumpkin picking, and more, Unexpected Atlanta has all the details.

Here are just some of the events they have:

Pumpkin Festival at Stone Mountain Sept. 17-Oct. 30: Includes some not-so-spooky fun for the whole family! From a glow in the dark parade, to train rides around the mountain, this festival is sure to keep everyone entertained.

Fall Festival on Ponce Oct. 8 & 9: Being held at Olmstead Linear Park, this free festival includes arts and crafts, folk art, "Outsider Art", and a children’s area to keep the kids busy!

Little 5 Points Halloween Parade Oct. 22 & 23: This much-loved parade is back for the first time since 2018! Complete with a new route, a new time, and plenty of Fun tricks and treats. Be sure not to miss the Monster Ball for adults on 10/20 hosted by Starbar and the Monster Hunt on Oct. 22 showcasing monsters created by local artists.

Unexpected Atlanta Walking Food Tour: Grant Park food tour including historic stroll through historic Oakland Cemetery

Pick Pumpkins at Sleepy Hollow Farm: Located in Powder Springs, Sleepy Hollow Farm farm offers an annual pumpkin patch, corn maze, wagon rides, and more. Find the perfect jack-o-lantern or baking pumpkin.

For more information visit Unexpected Atlanta by clicking here.