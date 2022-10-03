Ahi Tuna Tacos from Agave Restaurant

Agave Restaurant is celebrating over two decades in business and as a special treat, Chef Tim Pinkham is sharing Agave’s Ahi Tuna Tacos recipe. This recipe also includes how to make a spicy cream cheese that accompanies the dish, but can also be used with other recipes.

Agave Restaurant is located at 242 Boulevard SE in Atlanta. To learn more, visit their website. Recipes are posted below.

Agave’s Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ingredients:

Ahi Tuna Steak - 6oz / diced

Jalapeño - 1 pepper / thin round slices

Hothouse/European cucumber - 1 julienned

Light Soy Sauce - 3oz

Rice Wine Vinegar - 1oz

Orange Juice - 1/2 oz

Lemon Juice - 1/2 oz

Water - 1oz

Mayonnaise - 1/2 cup

Sour Cream - 1/2 cup

Cholula Hot Sauce - 2 oz

White Sesame Seeds - 1/4 cup

Wonton Wrappers - 3

Vegetable Oil - 3/4 cup

Salt & Pepper to taste

Frying Wonton Wrappers:

Heat oil in a frying pan for 3-4 minutes. Place wontons in hot oil and fry until crispy. Remove wontons and place on paper towel to drain. Set aside.

Ponzu mixture:

In a bowl combine soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, orange juice, lemon juice, and water.

Spicy Cream Sauce