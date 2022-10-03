Ahi Tuna Tacos from Agave Restaurant
Agave Restaurant is celebrating over two decades in business and as a special treat, Chef Tim Pinkham is sharing Agave’s Ahi Tuna Tacos recipe. This recipe also includes how to make a spicy cream cheese that accompanies the dish, but can also be used with other recipes.
Agave Restaurant is located at 242 Boulevard SE in Atlanta. To learn more, visit their website. Recipes are posted below.
Agave’s Ahi Tuna Tacos
Ingredients:
- Ahi Tuna Steak - 6oz / diced
- Jalapeño - 1 pepper / thin round slices
- Hothouse/European cucumber - 1 julienned
- Light Soy Sauce - 3oz
- Rice Wine Vinegar - 1oz
- Orange Juice - 1/2 oz
- Lemon Juice - 1/2 oz
- Water - 1oz
- Mayonnaise - 1/2 cup
- Sour Cream - 1/2 cup
- Cholula Hot Sauce - 2 oz
- White Sesame Seeds - 1/4 cup
- Wonton Wrappers - 3
- Vegetable Oil - 3/4 cup
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Frying Wonton Wrappers:
- Heat oil in a frying pan for 3-4 minutes.
- Place wontons in hot oil and fry until crispy. Remove wontons and place on paper towel to drain. Set aside.
Ponzu mixture:
- In a bowl combine soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, orange juice, lemon juice, and water.
Spicy Cream Sauce
- In a bowl combine sour cream, mayonnaise, and cholula hot sauce.
- Toasted White Sesame Seeds
- Heat a pan for 3 minutes. Add sesame seeds and stir until toasted brown. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Constructing the Nachos - makes 3
- Combine diced tuna and 2 oz ponzu in a bowl and toss.
- Place tuna in the middle of the fried wontons (approx 2oz tuna per wonton)
- Add 2-3 jalapeño slices on top of tuna
- Add cucumber on top of jalapeño as desired
- Pour 1 teaspoon per wonton of ponzu over the cucumber.
- Lightly drizzle spicy cream sauce over nachos as desired.
- Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds.
- Serve with a smile!