Georgia severe storm threat: Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a powerful front that is moving into north Georgia that is capable of producing severe storms and even brief tornadoes.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for metro Atlanta and parts of North Georgia Tuesday afternoon. The watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. for Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, Spalding, Talbot, Troup, Upson, Walker, Walton, and Whitfield counties.

How severe will these storms be?

The threat level shifted overnight to include more area. Much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and brief tornadoes. Damaging hail and frequent lightning also are possible.

About 1 to 3 inches of rain, with some localized totals being higher, could fall in a short amount of time, which could lead to some flooding. A Flood Watch will go in place for parts of South Georgia starting at 1 p.m. for the areas below Griffin, Georgia.

Wind gusts could top 60 mph, toppling trees and power lines, and causing damage to some structures.

What is the timing of the severe weather threat in Georgia?

Tuesday will begin with unusually warm another round of fog in areas. That burns off by the midday making way for showers moving into the area developing into thunderstorms by mid-afternoon.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues overnight into Wednesday morning with the strongest storms possibly popping up in the early morning hours, but those chances decrease in the early afternoon.

The rain moves out by evening dropping temperatures into the mid-40s overnight.

Thursday will be cooler, but sunny with highs staying below 60 degrees.

Overnight Thursday drops into the mid-30s.

And the week rounds out with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available from the FOX 5 Storm Team.