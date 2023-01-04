Officials to determine whether tornado touched down in Heard County

The National Weather Service announced plans to head to Heard County Thursday to survey damages and determine whether a tornado touched down in the area.

This comes after Tuesday night’s violent storm left a path of destruction and flooding across metro-Atlanta.

"I’m just praying the entire time with my son, asking the Lord for us to just make it through," said resident Malorie Chatman.

That mother’s prayer came from inside a closet in the town of Roosterville. Many residents there believe a tornado ripped through their small community that night.

"There’s lightning like strobe lights," Chatman told FOX 5. "This noise. We kept hearing this strange noise and pressure and cracking of the house. I knew something was wrong," Chatman said.

Heard County Emergency Officials believe the storm cut a path from the Roosterville area to Hollingsworth Road.

Aftermath of Tuesday's tornado watch in Heard County (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Early reports showed the storm’s path could have been ten to twelve miles long and, in places, up to 300 yards wide.

Debris was tossed like paper, and the trailer was ripped off its foundation. The shed housing the goats on the property was nowhere to be found.

"The transformers started blowing, and in them blowing you could see the cone of the tornado," Nathan Bradley, another resident, said.

Nathan Bradley said he believes the tornado passed in front of his car.

"The thing I’m doing is hoping and praying no one is being injured, or no vehicles are overturning or anything like that," Bradley said.

"You can definitely tell that a tornado came through here," resident Jaden Williamson said.

"It makes your think very quickly about how everything can be gone just like that," Chatman said.

Neighbors spent the day cleaning the area up as the property owner doesn’t live nearby.

"It took about two minutes for this to happen, and all that is gone," Chatman said.

Thankfully no one was injured in the storm.

As clean up begins, the sense of gratitude and community is stronger than ever.

"Everything is replaceable except for us, so I’m grateful to God," Chatman said. "Just very, very thankful."

