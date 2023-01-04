Expand / Collapse search
Adairsville authorities close road to repair power lines

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Bartow County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Manning Mill Road closes for power line repairs (Credit: Adairsville Police Department)

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - The Adairsville police are warning residents to avoid the area of Manning Mill Road until late Wednesday night due to ongoing repairs.

Officials say there are low hanging lines from a power pole in the area.

The street will be shut down from Box 150 to Box 146 until repairs are complete.

Authorities say they plan to update their Facebook page when the road reopens.