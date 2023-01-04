Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:30 PM EST until SAT 1:43 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
12
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:40 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:21 AM EST, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:34 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:41 AM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 AM EST until FRI 3:19 AM EST, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:50 PM EST until THU 1:15 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:48 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM EST until SUN 12:42 AM EST, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:12 PM EST until THU 1:23 AM EST, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Haralson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM EST until FRI 2:56 PM EST, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County

Washed out road swallows car in Clarke County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:16PM
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta
A car gets stuck after a fissure opens up in the middle of a roadway in Clarke County due to flooding on Jan. 4, 2023. article

ATHENS, Ga. - Dramatic images shared by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department shows a car seemingly being swallowed by growing a fissure caused by flooding.

The most important thing is no one was injured by the road failure.

This happened along Olympic Drive between Hancock Industrial Boulevard and Athena Drive. Police say a black car had just gone over the area of the roadway near a small creek that runs into the East Fork of Trail Creek.

Police say the roadway crumbled beneath that car, opening about a five to 10 foot fissure. When a white sedan came along, police say it was not able to stop in time and got stuck between the opposing sides of the aperture.

TORNADO CONFIRMED IN COWETA COUNTY, FLOOD WARNINGS CONTINUES IN METRO ATLANTA

A car that got stuck in a newly opened fissure in the middle of a Clarke County roadway falls in the schism widens on Jan. 4, 2023.

A car that got stuck in a newly opened fissure in the middle of a Clarke County roadway falls in the schism widens on Jan. 4, 2023. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department )

It was not immediately known how the driver safely navigated their way out of the vehicle without being injured.

As the schism grew, police say the white sedan eventually fell into the gap.

A Clarke County roadways is closed after flooding washed out a section of pavement on Jan. 4, 2023. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department )

This is just the first of two major roadways in Clarke County to shut down due to flooding. Police say Charlie Bolton Road between Lem Edwards Road and Smithonia Road was also closed after the creek there washed out the road’s foundations.

There was no word on when the roadways would reopen.

The FOX 5 Storm Team say 4.76 inches of rain officially fell in the Athens area with some localized totals being higher during the storms.