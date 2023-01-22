Strong storms return to north Georgia Wednesday

After a rainy end to the weekend, the FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking the next round of wet weather to the region by midweek.

The latest models indicate a strong storm system will move out of Texas through the Deep South over the next 48 hours before arriving in north Georgia late Tuesday. However, the greatest impacts will likely be felt Wednesday morning.

While it is still too early to nail down specifics, this line of early day storms may potentially produce damaging gust, heavy rainfall of up to an inch along with isolated tornadoes. These storms should only impact the area for three to four hours before moving into the Carolinas Wednesday afternoon.

In contrast to the early January tornado outbreak across the state, Wednesday's storms will likely arrive earlier in the day when the atmosphere is more stable, therefore limiting the potential for severe storm development.

Nonetheless, stay weather aware throughout the day and prepare for inconveniences as a result of the midweek storm system.

