Heavy rains, gusty winds expected Wednesday as front moves through Georgia

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia starting overnight into Wednesday morning.

This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe.

Meriwether County Schools say they will delay the start of the school day by two hours because of the passing storm system.

The biggest threat from this storm system is potentially damaging localized wind gusts. A storm does not need to be associated with this wind threat.

A Wind Advisory is effect overnight through midnight Wednesday for most of Georgia. Winds will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind gusts could be higher in the mountains.

The other major threat is localized heavy rains. The rain front will move in overnight moving showers across the area during the early morning hours.

A half-inch to an inch of rain is possible across north Georgia.

The severe storm threat will be mostly below the south metro Atlanta area.

Any winter weather associated with this system is expected to stay away from the majority of the state.

The rain will move out and leave behind mostly cloudy skies through Friday with highs below 50.

A warm-up is expected in time for the weekend, but more rain could be on the way as well.

Check back for the latest on this weather evening as new data becomes available.