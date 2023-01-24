Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 7:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Heavy rains, gusty winds expected Wednesday as front moves through Georgia

By FOX 5 Storm Team
Published 
Updated 7:03PM
Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tuesday Evening Weather Update

Rain and a possible t-storm likely overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Greatest threat for North Georgia will be gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Here are the details.

ATLANTA - Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Georgia starting overnight into Wednesday morning.

This dynamic storm system will bring the potential for periods of heavy rain and gusty wind, but not much chance of these storms turning severe.

Meriwether County Schools say they will delay the start of the school day by two hours because of the passing storm system.

The biggest threat from this storm system is potentially damaging localized wind gusts. A storm does not need to be associated with this wind threat.

A Wind Advisory is effect overnight through midnight Wednesday for most of Georgia. Winds will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind gusts could be higher in the mountains.

The other major threat is localized heavy rains. The rain front will move in overnight moving showers across the area during the early morning hours.

A half-inch to an inch of rain is possible across north Georgia.

The severe storm threat will be mostly below the south metro Atlanta area.

Any winter weather associated with this system is expected to stay away from the majority of the state.

The rain will move out and leave behind mostly cloudy skies through Friday with highs below 50.

A warm-up is expected in time for the weekend, but more rain could be on the way as well.

Check back for the latest on this weather evening as new data becomes available.