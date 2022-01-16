Georgia winter weather: Monitoring road conditions, power outages

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Elbert County
8
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 8:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Georgia winter weather: Monitoring road conditions, power outages

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:46AM
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tracking winter storm system in northeast Georgia

Metro Atlanta spared from precipitation Sunday morning. Low pressure moving in and could change rain or wintry mix into snow.

Northeast Georgia experienced heavy snowfall overnight as a potent winter storm blew through the state. 

Some areas accumulated 2 inches of snow by Sunday morning with 5 inches of snow possible throughout the day. 

Crews in metro Atlanta pre-treated highways and snowplows were deployed in areas with measurable snow. 

WINTER STORM ALERT DAY: TRACKING WINTRY PRECIPITATION IN METRO ATLANTA

Here's the latest on road conditions in Georgia:

What are road conditions like in metro Atlanta?

Downed tree in northeast Atlanta

Strong winds caused a tree to fall on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in DeKalb County. Georgia Power said it was responding to the incident.

A tree fell and pulled down utility lines on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in DeKalb County on Sunday morning. 

Atlanta police went to the scene at around 6:50 a.m. Georgia Power told FOX 5 Atlanta it was aware of the outage and working to resolve it. 

Wind gusts in the Atlanta area were higher than 40 miles per hour early Sunday morning.

Snow was falling near Spaghetti Junction at around 10 a.m. 

Police in Sandy Springs reported trees down in multiple roadways:

  • Spalding Drive and Habersham Waters Road
  • Northridge Road and Colquitt Road
  • Spalding Mills and Ball Mill
  • 300 block of Dalyrmple Road

Cobb County reported the wind and downed trees making travel hazardous on Sunday morning. The county reported scattered power outages, trees down and many traffic signals out.

On Sunday morning the Dunwoody Police Department reported a tree was down on Chamblee Dunwoody Road at Nerine Circle.

Woodstock police reported some road closures due to traffic crashes. 

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported trees down in multiple roads

  • Dogwood Circle/Chattahoochee Road
  • Pilgrim Mill Road/Antioch
  • Southers Circle/Riverside Drive
  • Dr. Bramblett/Matt Highway
  • Pilgrim Mill Road and Holtzclaw Road
  • McGinnis Ferry Road/Old Alpharetta
  • Jot Em Down Road and Claude Martin Road
  • Jot Em Down Road in front of East Forsyth High School

Power outages in Georgia

At 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jackson EMC said there were 4,908 customers reporting outages in Gwinnett (1,945), Hall (2,215), Jackson (481), Banks (243) and Lumpkin (110) counties.

Georgia EMC reported approximately 30,000 customers without power at 6:55 a.m. Sunday from high winds plus snow and sleet in northeast Georgia.

In Pickens County, deputies responded to multiple reports of power lines down and trees in the roadway as well as some spots of ice throughout the night. Officials said the east side of Pickens County saw the greatest impact from storms. 

In Hall County, Gainesville police reported about 2,000 customers are without power this morning.

Officials reported approximately 6,324 customers without power in Habersham County on Sunday morning. 

GDOT prepares roads

How GDOT prepared roads with winter storms

The Georgia Department of Transportation was hard at work pre-treating roads with brine and rock salt before Sunday's storm. The organizations learned lessons from the last major storm to hit Georgia in 2014.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said it spread about 1.5 million gallons of brine over about 20,000 miles in areas that could see the greatest impact, particularly in northeast Georgia. There's a focus on the Interstate 85 corridor in northeast Georgia. 

GDOT said emergency crews monitor the wind conditions for impacts to trees and power lines. Officials said roads should be clear for first responders and essential work crews.

Officials are urging people not to travel unless it's essential. 

"Please stay off the road," GDOT's Natalie Dale said. 

Snow in Northeast Georgia

Slick road conditions in Clayton

Snow was falling on Sunday morning in Clayton, Georgia. The main highway was covered with snow and plows moved through.

There were already several inches of snow in Clayton on Sunday morning. 

Residents told FOX 5 Atlanta the roads were slick and dangerous. 

Wind added an extra bite to the storm. 

There were power outages and trees down in some areas of Northeast Georgia. 

In Pickens County, officials urged everyone should avoid the roadways if possible.

Snowfall north of metro Atlanta

Some snow accumulation in Hall County

Possible power outages occurring north of metro Atlanta. Snow plows patrolling roads in Hall County.

There was measurable snow in Gainesville on Sunday morning. 

Hall County EMA said snowfall began at around 2 a.m. with the heavier snowfall coming in around 3 a.m. Gainesville saw about two inches.

Snowplows drove through downtown with their plows up during a break in the snowfall. 

There's slush piled up on the roads. 

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE