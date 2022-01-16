Winter Storm Warning: Northeast Georgia sees snow as warning extends into metro Atlanta

Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain: The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a dynamic storm system sweeping across north Georgia.

Heavy snowfall and ice accumulations are likely in the Winter Storm area northeast of Atlanta.

Pockets of freezing rain and a rain and snow mix are more likely around metro Atlanta with all of the precipitation switching over to snow by late Sunday morning or early afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of northeast Georgia until midnight ahead of the potential winter weather.

GEORGIA WINTER WEATHER: 'BE PREPARED,' STATE OFFICIALS SAY

The exact amount of potential precipitation is unclear, but some parts of the viewing area could see measurable snow.

Precipitation types may not be constant throughout. As the coldest air comes in behind the system, many more areas will change over to snow throughout Sunday afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory continues for metro Atlanta for snow and ice accumulation. There is already a lot of standing water on the roads, so once freezing temperatures arrive, we will quickly see road conditions deteriorate.

Wind gusts are also a high concern with a High Wind Warning for most of north Georgia until 2 p.m. During this warning areas could experience wind gusts up to

The bulk of the storm system will exit our area by late Sunday night or early Monday morning. With that said, there will still be lingering impacts Monday morning with a refreeze event likely.

