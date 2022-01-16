Winter Storm Warning: Northeast Georgia sees snow as warning extends into metro Atlanta

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Elbert County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 8:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Winter Storm Warning: Northeast Georgia sees snow as warning extends into metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team and FOX 5 Storm Team
Published 
Updated 7:26AM
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Sunday morning forecast

Snow in northeast Georgia changing to freezing rain. Metro area with a chance of snowfall this afternoon.

ATLANTA - Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain: The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a dynamic storm system sweeping across north Georgia. 

Heavy snowfall and ice accumulations are likely in the Winter Storm area northeast of Atlanta. 

Pockets of freezing rain and a rain and snow mix are more likely around metro Atlanta with all of the precipitation switching over to snow by late Sunday morning or early afternoon. 

Weather Extra: FOX 5 Storm ALERT Day for winter weather impacts

Areas in northeast Georgia are already seeing snow, but closer to metro Atlanta it is a cold rain. As we get later in the day, it is likely we will switch to all snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of northeast Georgia until midnight ahead of the potential winter weather.

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

GEORGIA WINTER WEATHER: 'BE PREPARED,' STATE OFFICIALS SAY

The exact amount of potential precipitation is unclear, but some parts of the viewing area could see measurable snow. 

Precipitation types may not be constant throughout. As the coldest air comes in behind the system, many more areas will change over to snow throughout Sunday afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory continues for metro Atlanta for snow and ice accumulation. There is already a lot of standing water on the roads, so once freezing temperatures arrive, we will quickly see road conditions deteriorate. 

(FOX 5 Atlanta)

Wind gusts are also a high concern with a High Wind Warning for most of north Georgia until 2 p.m. During this warning areas could experience wind gusts up to 

The bulk of the storm system will exit our area by late Sunday night or early Monday morning. With that said, there will still be lingering impacts Monday morning with a refreeze event likely. 

