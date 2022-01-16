Georgia snow: Blankets cover homes, roads in northern areas of the state

FOX 5 Atlanta viewers woke up to a variety of wintry conditions on Sunday morning.

There was measurable snow in North Georgia on Sunday with metro Atlanta likely to receive snowfall by the late morning or early afternoon.

WINTER STORM ALERT DAY: FOX 5 STORM TEAM TRACKS WINTRY WEATHER

White County looked very white as powder covered many yards.

Snowfall in Cleveland, Georgia, during Jan. 16, 2022, winter storm. (Courtesy of Haley Loggins / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police in Gainesville spent time scraping some snow off of their vehicles.

The north parts of Hall County were covered with snow by Sunday morning.

The Gainesville Police Department share images of snow-covered police cars. Officials asked residents to stay off roads in Hall County. (Courtesy of Gainesville Police Department / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Snow fell before sunrise in Habersham County as viewers stepped outside to several inches caked on top of sheds and outdoor furniture.

Snowfall in Habersham County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

In Royston, there was a mix of precipitation, creating hazardous road conditions.

The Royston Police Department said precipitation was making road conditions hazardous on Jan. 16, 2022. (Courtesy of Royston Police Department / FOX 5 Atlanta)

