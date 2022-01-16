Georgia snow: Blankets cover homes, roads in northern areas of the state

Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Elbert County
8
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 8:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM EST until SUN 2:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM EST, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Georgia snow: Blankets cover homes, roads in northern areas of the state

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

Snowfall in Georgia neighborhoods

Churches were closed and blankets of snow covered the ground on Sunday in north Georgia.

FOX 5 Atlanta viewers woke up to a variety of wintry conditions on Sunday morning. 

There was measurable snow in North Georgia on Sunday with metro Atlanta likely to receive snowfall by the late morning or early afternoon. 

WINTER STORM ALERT DAY: FOX 5 STORM TEAM TRACKS WINTRY WEATHER

White County looked very white as powder covered many yards.

WINTER STORM IN CLEVELAND

Snowfall in Cleveland, Georgia, during Jan. 16, 2022, winter storm.  (Courtesy of Haley Loggins / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police in Gainesville spent time scraping some snow off of their vehicles. 

The north parts of Hall County were covered with snow by Sunday morning.

GAINESVILLE POLICE SNOW ON CARS

The Gainesville Police Department share images of snow-covered police cars. Officials asked residents to stay off roads in Hall County.  (Courtesy of Gainesville Police Department / FOX 5 Atlanta)

Snow fell before sunrise in Habersham County as viewers stepped outside to several inches caked on top of sheds and outdoor furniture.

Snow in Cornelia in Habersham County

Snowfall in Habersham County.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

In Royston, there was a mix of precipitation, creating hazardous road conditions.

The Royston Police Department said precipitation was making road conditions hazardous on Jan. 16, 2022.  (Courtesy of Royston Police Department / FOX 5 Atlanta)

