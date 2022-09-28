Georgia power outages: What to do if you lose power during Ian

As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's gulf coast Wednesday, it wasn't clear what the effects of the system would be in north Georgia.

Energy providers in Georgia have been preparing for heavy rain and strong winds, in hopes of minimizing damage and streamlining crews to make repairs.

For Georgia EMCs began preparing for the story when Ian was a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean Sea. Georgia Power's systems will monitor and detect outages.

Report an outage

Report any power outages to your local EMC or Georgia Power.

WHEN, WHERE MIGHT IAN MAKE LANDFALL IN GEORGIA?

You can do this by phone, email or online.

TRACKING IAN: GEORGIA REAMPS UP OPERATIONS AS HURRICANE MAKES LANDFALL

Use the Outage & Storm Center if you are a Georgia Power customer. Residents outside metro Atlanta should go to Georgia EMC's website to find a list of providers in Georgia and how to report outages.

How to check the status of your power outage in Georgia

Georgia Power customers should consult the Outage Map to check the status of outages in your area.

Georgia EMC has a similar map to provide real-time information on outages in the area.

Assume fallen power lines are active

Don't approach any cables that are in the road. Avoid driving over the cables.

Report any downed lines to your power company.

Georgia EMC said line crews inspected power lines to take care of trees and limbs that appear to threaten poles or wires.

Prevent overloaded circuits in your home

You may consider unplugging appliances in your home that will automatically turn on when power is restored.

Here are some examples:

Electric space heaters

Stoves

Washers and dryers

TVs

Microwave ovens

Computers

Refrigerators and freezers

Be careful when using a generator

Never place generators inside your home. Carbon monoxide fumes are deadly if they overwhelm your home. Place generators outside. If you feel sick, get fresh air immediately and seek medical attention or call 911.

Don't connect generators to another power source, like a power line. There's a risk of electrocution.