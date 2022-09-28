Tracking Ian: Georgia ramps up operations as storm strengthens to Cat. 4

Georgia's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office is moving to a 24-hour hurricane watch as Hurricane Ian continues growing stronger while getting closer to making landfall.

Wednesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Ian became an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm with top sustained winds of 140 mph and is moving snorth with a forward speed of 10 mph. At around 5:30 a.m. the storm was about 75 miles southwest of Naples, Florida.

Winds exceeding tropical-storm strength of 39 mph reached Florida by 3 a.m. and hurricane-force winds were expected in Florida well in advance of the eyewall moving inland, the Miami-based center said.

GOV. KEMP DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR GEORGIA AHEAD OF HURRICANE IAN

"It is a big storm, it is going to kick up a lot of water as it comes in," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in Sarasota, a coastal city of 57,000 in the storm’s projected path. He warned at a news conference: "This the kind of storm surge that is life-threatening."

In Georgia, officials are expected to begin ramping up their operations to coordinate response efforts.

Gov. Brian Kemp and other emergency management officials will tour the GEMA operations center facility Wednesday morning after it was activated Monday. While originally the center was opened at a Level 2 - meaning employees were staffing the center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. - the changes in Hurricane Ian's intensity have moved them to a Level 3 Wednesday, which means representatives from major state agencies will be on hand 24 hours a day to coordinate response efforts.

WILL HURRICANE IAN IMPACT THE FINAL BRAVES-METS SERIES IN ATLANTA?

GEMA Director Chris Stallings says the best-case scenario would be if the storm continues to track eastward and heads out to see, but he is encouraging all Georgians to be prepared.

Tuesday Kemp preemptively declared a state of emergency for all of Georgia's counties, ordering 500 National Guard troops onto standby to respond as needed. Georgia Power says that it will be ready to fix any outages as quickly and safely as possible.

VOLUNTEERS WITH GEORGIA CHRISTIAN GROUP MOBILIZE AID AHEAD OF HURRICANE IAN'S LANDFALL

Officials say Georgians who end up in the path of the storm should prepare with GEMA's suggested guide to what residents should do before, during, and after a hurricane including making a family communications plan and evacuation plan and prepare a "Ready kit" in case of evacuation.

You can find all their suggested guidance on the GEMA website.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.