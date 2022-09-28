Hurricane Ian: Lee County sheriff says fatalities could be 'in the hundreds'
In Lee County, which includes Fort Myers, just south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall, the sheriff’s Office also posted a phone number family and friends can call for welfare checks.
Here's how the Waffle House Index measures a hurricane's possible danger
If the Waffle House is closed, you know something bad is going to happen, so emergency officials now use closings as a sign people in the area should evacuate.
When, where will Ian make landfall in Georgia?
As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents in southern and coastal areas of Georgia anxiously anticipate the looming storm.
Tracking Ian: Georgia coast prepares for impact as storm continues path through Florida
Georgia's coastal counties are getting ready for the severe weather Ian will bring while the storm continues to leave a path of destruction, flooding, and power outages through Florida.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams
Several charities are offering ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
Hurricane Ian downgrades to Category 1, dangerous winds, storm surge continue to batter Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa just after 3 p.m. ET, bringing catastrophic storm surge and winds to the state.
Coastal Georgia braces as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
On St. Simons Island, residents are taking the storm threat seriously.
Tracking Ian: Georgia ramps up operations as hurricane makes landfall in Florida
Georgia officials are ramping up their preparations after Hurricane Ian strengthened into a extremely dangerous Category 4 storm while slowly getting closer to making landfall in Florida.
Atlanta Motor Speedway fills with campers fleeing Hurricane Ian
The facility can handle thousands of campers with hot showers and restrooms. It also has water, power, and sewer hookups.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall: What we know
The powerful hurricane made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday after rapidly intensifying overnight, gaining top winds of 155 mph.
Hurricane Ian: Xcel Energy, Red Cross sending people from Minnesota to Florida
Minnesotans are headed to Florida to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which swamped streets and downed trees as it made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southwestern Florida on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian lands in Florida same place, nearly same time as 'Charley' in 2004
There are striking similarities between Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Charley. Including, when and where they touched down in Florida.
Tree branch hits Jim Cantore during Hurricane Ian report: 'Just give me a minute'
Where’s Jim Cantore? It’s a popular question anytime bad weather is in the forecast. Turns out he’s dodging Hurricane Ian storm debris in Punta Gorda, Florida – with mixed results.
Biden warns oil industry not to 'gouge the American people' as Ian hits Florida
Biden said the hurricane “provides no excuse for price increases at the pump."
Hurricane Ian: Salvation Army Houston sends resources for impacted victims
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday and the Salvation Army said Wednesday it already began sending resources and personnel to help those affected by the storm.
Hurricane hunters say Ian flight was ‘worst’ of their careers: ‘dropped 1,200 feet instantaneously’
"Your first flight was my worst flight ever," a pilot who flew over Hurricane Ian said. "It was the worst thing you could want to happen as a pilot."
Hurricane Ian may be among top 5 most powerful hurricanes to make US landfall
With top sustained winds of 155 mph, Hurricane Ian is a strong Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but only four hurricanes have ever struck the U.S. with stronger winds.
Cuba begins restoring power after Hurricane Ian blacks out island
Thousands of people were evacuated and others left the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and toppled trees.
Walt Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World theme parks in the Orlando, Florida area will close for two days due to Hurricane Ian.
How Hurricane Ian got so nasty so quickly, turbocharged by warm water
Hurricane Ian is quickly gaining monstrous strength as it moves over oceans partly heated up by climate change, just like 30 other Atlantic tropical storms since 2017 that became much more powerful in less than a day.